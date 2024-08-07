Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 11,082 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.71. 1,505,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

