Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,920 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. 31,477,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,303,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

