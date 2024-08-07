Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,097,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 2,744,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.