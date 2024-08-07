Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,139 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,980,000. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,372,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 828,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 501,484 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. 654,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,044. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

