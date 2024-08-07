Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,479 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,939,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 198,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,708. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

