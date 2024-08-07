Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 58.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 535,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 104,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,416. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

