Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.33% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 278,581 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,845. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.