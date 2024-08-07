Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Paymentus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Paymentus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of PAY opened at $18.82 on Friday. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 128,017.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,888 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

