PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $246.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $209,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,705 shares in the company, valued at $22,241,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 16,749 shares of company stock valued at $251,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

