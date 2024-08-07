Perdoceo Education Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perdoceo Education in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.0 %

PRDO opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,538,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,064,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,010,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 366,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.