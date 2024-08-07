Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

PESI stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.49. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

PESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

