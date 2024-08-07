Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 16,292,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 39,947,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of -491.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

