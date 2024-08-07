PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SDHY opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

