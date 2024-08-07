Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. 3,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $532.02 million, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.