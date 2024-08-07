PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 531,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 574,156 shares.The stock last traded at $13.86 and had previously closed at $14.37.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
