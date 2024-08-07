PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 531,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 574,156 shares.The stock last traded at $13.86 and had previously closed at $14.37.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 374,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

