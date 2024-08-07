PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,655,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 1,025,987 shares.The stock last traded at $100.20 and had previously closed at $100.25.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,418,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,281,000 after buying an additional 5,845,188 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 349,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 133,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

