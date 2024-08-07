Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

PHT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

