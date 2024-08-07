Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 147.71% from the stock’s previous close.

MultiPlan Trading Up 44.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $260.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. The business had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MultiPlan will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 160,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 68.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 19.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

