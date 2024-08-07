Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Issues Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 584,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,611. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $984.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,664.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

