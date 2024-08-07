PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of MYPS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 339,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,236. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $206.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYPS. Benchmark cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

