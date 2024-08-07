Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Porch Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 3,903,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,181. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

