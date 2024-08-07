Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Porch Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 3,903,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,181. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.
In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.
Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.
