Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Lowered to $3.25 at Northland Securities

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 168.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 3,141,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,142. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

