Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $90.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,964. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8,102.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

