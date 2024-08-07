PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. 308,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,245. The company has a market capitalization of $869.68 million, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.