Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Primoris Services Stock Down 1.1 %
Primoris Services stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. 673,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Primoris Services news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
