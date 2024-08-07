Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.
Primoris Services stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
