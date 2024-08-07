Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.

Primoris Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primoris Services Company Profile

In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.