ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ProAssurance Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $589.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.23. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.38.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.
