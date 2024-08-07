ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $589.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.23. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.