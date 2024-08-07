Profound Medical (PRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of C($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 million.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:PRN opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$9.55 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The firm has a market cap of C$321.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.