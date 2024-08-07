ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Critical Survey

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avalon GloboCare and ProKidney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A ProKidney 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

ProKidney has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 135.51%. Given ProKidney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and ProKidney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.27 million 2.43 -$16.71 million ($1.41) -0.20 ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.57) -3.23

Avalon GloboCare has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon GloboCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -1,173.55% N/A -58.95% ProKidney N/A N/A -8.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProKidney beats Avalon GloboCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

