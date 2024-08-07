Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Announces Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 358,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.13. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $42.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PTGX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

