Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.50 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £462.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($59,041.53). Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

