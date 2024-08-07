Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMO stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 115,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,978. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.