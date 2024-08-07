Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

PMO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 115,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

