Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PPT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. 14,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,210. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

