Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Haynes International, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.50 on Monday. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $760.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

