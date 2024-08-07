Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Northland Capmk

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $130.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

