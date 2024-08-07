Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pharming Group Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $544.81 million, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.15. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

