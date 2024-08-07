Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.87.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$106.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,855. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

