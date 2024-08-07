Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Reduced by Analyst

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $165.03 on Monday. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.72 and a 200-day moving average of $186.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

