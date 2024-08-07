Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4,675.00 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $36,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

