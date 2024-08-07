QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $123,850.36 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01365479 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $134,831.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

