Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.06

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $216.55 million and $33.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.50 or 0.04287536 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00036453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,264,754 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

