QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.32 and last traded at $162.49. Approximately 1,946,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,402,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

