Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.73.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.89. 226,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,983. Qualys has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,763.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,450. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after buying an additional 139,897 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.