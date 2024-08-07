Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $131.04

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $131.04 and last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 42312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Qualys Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,099 shares of company stock worth $4,060,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 10.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 95.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 27.8% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

