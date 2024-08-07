Quent Capital LLC Buys 329 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 136.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 393,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,226. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.96 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

