Quent Capital LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

CHRW traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. 313,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

