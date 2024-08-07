Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.03. 210,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

