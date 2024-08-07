Quent Capital LLC Sells 359 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,051,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Trading Up 1.4 %

VRSN stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.57. The stock had a trading volume of 143,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.19. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.