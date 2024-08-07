Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 16,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $122.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RANI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

